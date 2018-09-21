The Latest: Trump delays release of Russia probe documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and documents pertaining to the Russia probe (all times local):

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump has delayed the release of Russia probe documents after U.S. allies raised concerns. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has been asked to review documents from the FBI’s Russia investigation amid allies’ concerns about their public release.

Earlier this week Trump had ordered the documents declassified. Trump said then the declassification would expose “really bad things” at the FBI. But his order raised concerns that sensitive sources and methods could be exposed.

Trump tweeted Friday that the inspector general has been asked to review these documents “on an expedited basis.” He said he believes the office “will move quickly.”

The president also says that “in the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary.” He says “speed is very important to me – and everyone!”

12:33 a.m.

President Donald Trump says several close allies of the United States have called to raise concerns about his decision to declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI’s Russia investigation,

Asked for a status update during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in Las Vegas, Trump said: “Well, we’re moving along.”

But he said his administration was “also dealing with foreign countries that do have a problem” and received calls Thursday from two “very good allies.” He said: “We do have to respect their wishes. But it’ll come out.”

Trump on Monday ordered declassification of a host of documents, including text messages of several FBI and Justice Department officials and a portion of a secret surveillance warrant application.

A review is currently underway.

