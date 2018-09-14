Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trump notes death of alleged gang victim’s mom

September 14, 2018 9:05 pm
 
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on a New York woman fatally struck by a car whose daughter was allegedly killed by gang (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his thoughts and prayers are with the family of a New York woman — whose daughter was allegedly killed by MS-13 gang members — after she was fatally struck by a car.

Evelyn Rodriguez was killed Friday after being struck by a car near the memorial for her daughter in Brentwood.

Rodriguez met with Trump and attended the State of the Union as a guest of the White House.

Her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, and 15-year-old Nisa Mickens were allegedly killed two years ago by members of the MS-13 street gang on Long Island. The gang has become a prime target of the Trump administration amid its broader crackdown on immigration

Trump tweeted his “thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn.”

___

6:52 p.m.

A New York woman recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union after her daughter was killed by MS-13 gang members has been struck and killed by a car at her daughter’s memorial.

Police say Evelyn Rodriguez of Long Island was hit Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Congressman Peter King says it happened about an hour before a planned memorial for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas.

Suffolk County police say they’re investigating.

Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend, Nisa Mickens, were killed in the Long Island neighborhood that has become the epicenter in the fight against MS-13 violence. Cuevas’ beaten body was found on Sept. 14, 2016.

The gang is blamed for dozens of killings on Long Island since 2016. Trump has blamed the violence on lax immigration policies.

