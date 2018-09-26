The Latest: Trump says he may delay meeting with Rosenstein

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he would “certainly prefer not” to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and says he may delay a highly anticipated meeting with him.

Trump said Wednesday that Rosenstein denied making remarks attributed to him in a New York Times report, including that Rosenstein discussed secretly recording Trump last year.

Advertisement

Trump and Rosenstein had been scheduled to meet Thursday.

Trump says he may postpone that meeting because he is focused on an extraordinary Senate committee hearing set for the same day with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

__

4:25 p.m.

Expectations have diminished that a meeting between President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will result in the resignation or immediate firing of the Justice Department’s No. 2 official.

But it’s unclear how safe his job will be after the November midterm elections.

The White House sought this week to reassure senators that Trump doesn’t plan to fire Rosenstein at Thursday’s meeting. Doing so in person would be out of character for a president who’s appeared reluctant to directly dismiss aides himself.

Friends of Rosenstein say they don’t expect him to step aside and give up oversight of the Russia investigation and the enormous swath of Justice Department operations for which he’s responsible.

Even so, the president is unpredictable and it’s hard to know for certain what’ll happen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.