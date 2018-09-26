Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Latest: Trump will sign spending bill to keep gov’t open

September 26, 2018 2:38 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a spending bill that averts a federal government shutdown (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he will sign a spending bill to avert a looming government shutdown set to begin Monday.

Speaking at the United Nations, Trump told reporters Wednesday, “We’re going to keep the government open.”

Trump’s remarks came at the House was set to vote later Wednesday on a bill that funds the military and many civilian agencies for the next year and provides a short-term fix to keep the government open through Dec. 7.

The bill does not pay for Trump’s long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a fact Trump calls “ridiculous.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier Wednesday he was confident Trump will sign the bill.

1:46 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’s confident President Donald Trump will sign a spending bill that averts a looming government shutdown, even though the bill does not pay for Trump’s long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said he and other GOP leaders have spoken to Trump in recent days, adding, “I’m confident he will sign” the spending bill.

The House is set to vote Wednesday on a wide-ranging, $854 billion bill that funds the military and many civilian agencies for the next year and provides a short-term fix to keep the government open through Dec. 7.

The Senate approved the bill last week. Trump’s signature would avert a partial government shutdown that would begin Monday, weeks ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

