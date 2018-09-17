Listen Live Sports

Trial for murder of Honduran environmental activist delayed

September 17, 2018 3:46 pm
 
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras’ supreme court has indefinitely suspended the start of a trial of eight men accused in the 2016 killing of prize-winning Honduran indigenous and environmental rights activist Berta Caceres.

Judiciary spokesman Melvin Duarte says there are five related filings pending at the criminal appeals court that have to be resolved.

Caceres’ family and the organization she led said Monday in a statement that the court where the trial was to be held had not guaranteed the rights of the victims or the accused and that it would not be impartial. They petitioned that the case be moved to another court.

Caceres was killed March 2, 2016, inside her home in La Esperanza in western Honduras, one year after winning the Goldman Environmental Prize for her leadership against a dam project.

