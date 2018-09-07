Listen Live Sports

Trump campaigns in Montana, lauds Kavanaugh progress

September 7, 2018 1:20 am
 
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s progress toward winning confirmation to the Supreme Court but decried the “anger and the meanness on the other side,” blasting Democrats’ behavior toward his nominee as “sick.”

During a campaign rally in Montana Thursday, Trump sought to elevate Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a political litmus test for voters as he embraced a Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, a top GOP target in the fall elections.

Trump also raised the specter of impeachment if Democrats win control of Congress.

As he stood alongside Tester’s opponent, state Auditor Matt Rosendale, Trump said Tester “will never drain the swamp because he happens to live in the swamp.”

