Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump knocks Kerry over possible 2020 run

September 3, 2018 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking a swipe at John Kerry, after the former secretary of state did not rule out a 2020 Democratic presidential bid.

Trump tweeted Monday: “I see that John Kerry, the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President. I should only be so lucky – although the field that is currently assembling looks really good – FOR ME!”

Kerry was asked on CBS Sunday if he would run in 2020 and did not rule it out. He said that he was “really not thinking about it” and said “what we need to do is focus on 2018.”

Kerry was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, but lost to incumbent President George W. Bush.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech