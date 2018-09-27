Listen Live Sports

Trump plans Oct. 6 rally in Topeka to boost GOP candidates

September 27, 2018 5:55 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Kansas’ capital next week for a rally aimed at boosting the campaigns of Republican candidates in tight races for governor and Congress.

Trump’s re-election campaign announced Thursday that the rally will be 6:30 p.m. Oct 6 at Topeka’s largest arena, the Expocentre.

Trump endorsed the GOP nominee for Kansas governor, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, just ahead of his narrow August primary victory over Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Kobach was the most prominent Kansas early supporter of Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and vice chairman of Trump’s now-defunct commission on voter fraud.

Trump also is campaigning for Steve Watkins, the GOP nominee in the 2nd District of eastern Kansas. Retiring Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins holds the seat, and Democrats hope to flip it.

