Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump: US will ‘get very angry’ if Syria attacks civilians

September 5, 2018 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will “get very angry” if the Syrian government slaughters civilians in rebel-held Idlib province.

Trump says, “If it’s a slaughter, the world is going to get very, very angry and the United States is going to get very angry, too.” He spoke Wednesday during a White House meeting with the emir of Kuwait.

Trump’s fresh warning followed a Tuesday promise by the White House to respond “swiftly and appropriately” to an expected offensive by President Bashar Assad against some 3 million civilians in the opposition stronghold.

Trump also denied reports in a new book about his administration that he wanted to assassinate Assad after a chemical weapons attack in Syria in 2017.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Says Trump: “That was never even contemplated. Nor would it be contemplated.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech