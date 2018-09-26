Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Turkish president to visit Moldova after teachers expelled

September 26, 2018 3:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldovan authorities say Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to visit the former Soviet republic, weeks after Moldova expelled seven Turkish teachers in a joint operation with the Turkish intelligence service.

President Igor Dodon said Erdogan will visit on Oct. 17-18 and travel to the semi-autonomous region of Gagauzia, where there is a Russian-speaking Christian Turkic group.

The teachers, who were working for a private high school, were expelled on Sept. 6 for alleged links to exiled U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of being behind a failed coup attempt in 2016. He denies involvement in the coup. It is unclear what happened to the teachers after they returned to Turkey.

Dodon said on his Facebook page Tuesday that Erdogan’s visit will consolidate bilateral relations “in areas of common interest.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech