Tyson Foods CEO to step down for ‘personal reasons’

September 17, 2018 12:39 pm
 
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods has announced its president and chief executive officer Tom Hayes will step down at the end of September for “personal reasons.”

Tyson’s board of directors said Monday that its group president of beef, pork and international divisions Noel White will succeed Hayes.

Tyson did not elaborate on Hayes’ resignation.

Hayes joined Tyson in 2014 with its acquisition of The Hillshire Brand Company, where he was chief supply chain officer. In 2016, Hayes was appointed president and CEO of the Springdale, Arkansas-based company.

Tyson said White has been with the company since 2001, when it acquired beef and pork producer IBP, where White worked since 1983. He previously served as chief operations officer and president of poultry.

Tyson is one of the world’s largest meat producers.

This story has been corrected to show Tyson acquired IBP in 2001, not 1983.

