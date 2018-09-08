Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK looks at easing divorce law after high-profile court case

September 8, 2018 6:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The British government wants to make it easier for couples to divorce, spurred by the case of a woman ordered to stay in what she called a loveless marriage.

The Supreme Court ruled in July that Tini Owens must remain married to her husband of 40 years despite her wish to leave him. The judges called it a “very troubling case” but said their hands were tied by the country’s divorce laws.

English law requires a spouse to prove unreasonable behavior, adultery, desertion or a five-year separation unless both parties agree to divorce.

BuzzFeed News reported Friday that ministers are due to open a consultation on reform. A government spokeswoman in the House of Lords, Charlotte Vere, confirmed that “we are looking at ways to reduce conflict in a divorce.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech