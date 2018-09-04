Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK police arrest 3 including teenage girl on extremism

September 4, 2018 4:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested three people including a teenage girl in connection with a counter-terrorism investigation.

London’s Metropolitan Police said Tuesday a 16-year-old girl and two women aged 26 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism.

The arrests were made by the police Counter Terrorism Command.

The three suspects were taken into custody at two separate addresses in west London early Tuesday morning. Police searches were continuing.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Officials did not name the suspects, who have not been charged. They are being questioned at a south London police station.

Britain’s official terrorist threat level is set at “severe”, indicating an attack is judged highly likely.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech