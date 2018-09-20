Listen Live Sports

UN chief: No inter-Korean success without US-NKorea success

September 20, 2018 1:58 pm
 
< a min read
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says negotiations between the two Koreas won’t be successful unless there is simultaneous success in U.S.-North Korean negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

He told a news conference Thursday the results of this week’s summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “were positive,” but progress is also essential between Washington and Pyongyang.

Guterres noted that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is ready to start negotiations again with North Korea, and said he is “impressed” by the “courage” and “determination” of President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

“And I hope that it will produce the result we all want” — the verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula “in the context of regional peace and security,” he said.

