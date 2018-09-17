Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN inks deal for ‘medical air bridge’ with Yemen’s capital

September 17, 2018 4:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian aid agency says it’s agreed with the rebel-run government in the capital of war-torn Yemen on a “medical air bridge” to evacuate civilians for medical treatment.

The airlift would include those who suffer from chronic and critical health issues such as cancer or kidney trouble.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late Sunday its Yemen coordinator, Lise Grande, signed a deal with Sanaa authorities to allow for “medical transfer of critically ill patients, by chartered air flight, to a medical facility that is equipped to manage such cases.”

The World Health Organization’s Yemen representative, Dr. Nevio Zagaria, said 12 “conditions” had been agreed on. WHO is setting up procedures for the air bridge, which would initially operate for a six-month “trial period.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech