FINANCIAL MARKETS

Dow down

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow is down at midday after being in positive territory earlier in the day. Health insurer UnitedHealth sank and aerospace company Boeing also traded lower.

At 12:52 p.m. Eastern Time, the Dow was down 42 points, at 25,875.

The S&P 500 was up 5 points, at 2,876. And the Nasdaq was up 7 points at 7,910.

Apple fell after saying a new round of bigger U.S. tariffs could push it to raise prices. Indexes in Asia mostly fell as investors fretted over the possibility of new and bigger U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

CBS-MOONVES

CBS shares drop after Moonves ouster

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of CBS dropped sharply today in the first day of trading after the ouster of Les Moonves, the company’s chairman.

The CBS Corp., which has consistently been the most-watched network on television, declined close to 4 percent morning trading.

Moonves stepped down late Sunday following a story posted by The New Yorker that included a second round of ugly sexual misconduct accusations against the powerful television executive. But he continues to deny the allegations.

CBS chief operating officer, Joseph Ianniello, will take over for Moonves as president and CEO until the company’s board of directors can find a permanent replacement.

VOLKSWAGEN-DIESEL EMISSIONS

Trial begins in $10B investor lawsuit against Volkswagen

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Trial proceedings have begun in the lawsuit brought against Volkswagen by investors alleging the company did not give them timely notice of its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.

Investors are asking for almost $10.4 billion, saying Volkswagen didn’t give them the information they needed to decide what to do with their shares before the scandal became public. The U.S. Environmental Protection agency accused Volkswagen in September 2015 of manipulating diesel emissions, sending the shares sharply lower.

The case opening today involves claims of 4 billion euros from Deka Investments and other shareholders. Proceedings are being held in a convention hall due to the number of participants and high public interest.

The company says it met its duty to inform investors in time.

US-CHINA TARIFFS

China promises retaliation if US imposes more tariffs

BEIJING (AP) — China has promised retaliation if Washington goes ahead with more tariff hikes, raising the risk Beijing might target operations of American companies if it runs out of imports for penalties.

The threat came after Trump said he might raise duties on an additional $267 billion of Chinese goods.

Beijing warned earlier it would impose “comprehensive measures” if necessary. That has left U.S. companies on edge about whether they might be targeted.

EUROPE-US-TRADE

US, EU aim to ease some trade barriers by November

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. trade officials say they hope to reach an agreement with the European Union on lifting some technical barriers to trade between the two powers by November.

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office says “we hope for an early harvest in the area of technical barriers to trade,” following talks with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in July to start talks intended to achieve “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies” on non-automotive industrial goods, in an effort to avert a possible trade war.

Malmstrom has expressed hopes of clinching a “limited trade agreement focused on tariffs on goods only.”

Lighthizer and Malmstrom will meet again this month, and in November, “to finalize outcomes in a number of areas.”

BREXIT

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says deal possible by November

BLED, Slovenia (AP) — The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says a divorce agreement with Britain by early November is “possible,” and that’s triggered a big rally in the pound.

At a conference in the Alpine lake resort of Bled in northwestern Slovenia, Michel Barnier said a Brexit deal was “not far” and that some 80 percent of the withdrawal agreement had been agreed.

However, he acknowledged that tough issues remain not least the border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. That’s been one of the thorniest issues in the Brexit negotiations.

Barnier refused to comment on the divisions in the governing British Conservative Party over Brexit: “This debate is very intense but I don’t want to be involved.”

The pound firmed on Barnier’s comments, trading 0.9 percent higher at $1.3030.

HCA-CEO RETIREMENT

HCA CEO Johnson to retire, company lays out succession plan

UNDATED (AP) — HCA Healthcare CEO R. Milton Johnson will retire at the end of the year and be replaced by veteran executive Sam Hazen, the hospital chain’s president and chief operating officer.

The company also says that Johnson will leave its board next spring and be replaced as chairman by Thomas F. Frist III.

HCA, based in Nashville, Tennessee, runs 178 hospitals and 119 surgery centers in several states and the United Kingdom. Johnson has served as CEO since 2014.

Hazen has been with HCA for nearly 36 years.

Leerink analyst Ana Gupte says Hazen is highly respected on Wall Street and a natural successor to Johnson.

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. slipped in early trading.

GOOGLE-DATA PRIVACY

Google case set to examine if EU data rules extend globally

LONDON (AP) — Google is taking its legal fight over whether “right to be forgotten” rules should apply to search engines globally all the way to Europe’s top court.

The technology giant is set for a showdown at the European Union Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Tuesday with France’s data privacy regulator over an order to remove search results worldwide upon request.

A group of media and press freedom groups are also joining Google’s case, saying that forcing internet companies to remove website links to comply with a European Union ruling threatens access to information.

The two sides will be seeking clarification on a 2015 decision by the French regulator requiring Google to remove results for all its search engines on request, and not just on European country sites.

