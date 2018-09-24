Listen Live Sports

US approves sale of $330 million in military gear to Taiwan

September 24, 2018 6:28 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it has approved the sale to Taiwan of $330 million in spare parts and related support for Taiwan’s F-16 fighters and other military aircraft.

A Pentagon statement Monday said the sale will improve Taiwan’s ability to defend itself without altering the basic military balance in Asia.

China opposes all U.S. military sales to Taiwan.

Taiwan split with the mainland in 1949, but China claims it as part of its territory and has threatened to invade if necessary to reunite Taiwan with the mainland.

Washington has no official relations with the island’s democratically elected government but is obliged by U.S. law to see that it has the means necessary to defend itself.

