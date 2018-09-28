Listen Live Sports

US calls for Myanmar to prosecute rights abusers

September 28, 2018 12:32 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has renewed calls for Myanmar to bring to justice those responsible for human rights abuses against the country’s minority Rohingya (ROH’-hihn-jah) Muslim population.

In a meeting with a senior Myanmar official, Pompeo also urged the government to immediately release two imprisoned Reuters journalists who were jailed for reporting on violence in the country’s northern Rakhine state.

Friday’s meeting came a day after the U.N.’s top human rights body agreed to set up a team to collect evidence of crimes against the Rohingya and others since 2011 that could be used to prosecute perpetrators. It also followed the release this week of a U.S. report that found Myanmar’s military targeted Rohingya civilians indiscriminately in a coordinated effort to drive them out of the country.

