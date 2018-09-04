Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US envoy: Trump to chair UN Security Council meeting on Iran

September 4, 2018 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says President Donald Trump will chair a Security Council meeting on Iran during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York this month.

Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday that the meeting will address “violations of international law and general instability Iran sows throughout the entire Middle East region.”

She accused Iran of supporting terrorism and destabilizing activities in Lebanon, Yemen and Syria. She says Iran’s leader could speak at the council meeting if he chooses to.

Haley was speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters. She outlined the agenda for the United States’ monthlong presidency of the council during September. The council is the top decision-making body at the U.N.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech