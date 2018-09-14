Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US mission defends costly curtains at UN ambassador’s home

September 14, 2018 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. mission to the United Nations is defending the installation of costly curtains at the official New York residence of Ambassador Nikki Haley on security grounds. It also says Haley had no say in the matter.

A White House official in the Obama administration, Brett Bruen, first posted to Twitter that the curtains cost over $50,000, spent when the Trump administration was looking to slash the State Department budget.

The U.S. mission said Friday the curtains were chosen and ordered in 2016, outfitting the new residence per standard protocol. This happened before the election of President Donald Trump, who appointed Haley. It added that “the curtains enhance the security of the residence.”

The ambassador’s residence was moved in 2016 from the Waldorf-Astoria after a Chinese insurance group bought the hotel.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech