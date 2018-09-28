Listen Live Sports

US, Philippines increase number of joint military activities

September 28, 2018 10:30 am
 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says its defense and security activities with the United States, including annual combat exercises, will increase next year in a show of continuing robust relations between the treaty allies.

Military spokesman Col. Noel Detoyato said Friday that top U.S. and Philippine military officials agreed to increase the number of joint security activities next year to 281 in areas that include counterterrorism, maritime security and humanitarian work. There are 261 such joint activities this year.

President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to end many of the military’s combat drills with the U.S., along with the presence of American troops in the south, when he took office in 2016, while working to revive ties with China. The joint drills and U.S. military presence, however, have continued.

