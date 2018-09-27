Listen Live Sports

VA finds care improving at center accused of poor conditions

September 27, 2018 4:44 pm
 
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A Veterans Affairs report finds that care at its New Hampshire medical center accused last year of poor conditions is improving.

The report Thursday found that the Manchester VA medical center received a rating of 3, which was up from 2 a year ago soon after allegations were published in the Boston Globe about subpar care.

Whistleblowers complained about a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren’t sterilized and patients with a spine condition who weren’t treated properly. Top officials were removed.

The latest report found the medical center significantly reduced the time it took for veterans to get appointments, expanded suicide prevention services and hired more staff.

Employees also found the facility a better place to work than a year ago, when it ranked 127 out of 129 facilities on that measure.

