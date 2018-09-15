Listen Live Sports

Virginia bracing for heavy rain, flooding in southwest area

September 15, 2018 5:08 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is warning residents in the southwest part of the state to prepare for flooding and possible landslides early next week from the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

The state so far has been spared from severe hurricane impacts, but the southwest portion of the state is expecting up to 12 inches of rain.

Northam said in a news release Saturday that emergency management officials are working to move people and commodities into place to prepare for flooding, including swift water rescue teams.

Northam said: “Now is not the time to let our guard down.”

Emergency officials in Virginia have also deployed 25 high-wheeled vehicles and 50 personnel to help with rescue operations in North Carolina.

