Virginia’s Kaine, Stewart keep up insults at second debate

September 26, 2018 8:34 pm
 
Virginia’s U.S. Senate candidates continued to trade insults in a chippy second debate.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart faced off Wednesday in northern Virginia in a debate that was broadcast on TV stations statewide.

They picked up where they left off in their first debate in July.

Stewart accused Kaine of being a knee-jerk opponent of President Donald Trump, who would rather oppose the president than help Virginia. Stewart also made unsubstantiated attacks that Kaine discriminates against Asians and has sought to cover up sexual harassment by members of Congress.

Kaine said Stewart is running an angry campaign that belittles women and demonizes immigrants.

Kaine is a favorite to win and Virginia’s Senate race has received relatively little national attention compared to more competitive states.

