Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Watchdog calls for transparency in Cyprus judge appointments

September 5, 2018 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Council of Europe’s anti-corruption group is calling for more transparency on how judges in Cyprus are appointed.

A compliance report by the GRECO group gave a mixed assessment Wednesday, saying Cypriot authorities fully implemented only two out of 16 of its recommendations to prevent judicial corruption.

It said “specific, objective requirements” on a candidate’s integrity contained in a publicly available document would help increase transparency on such appointments.

The group urged the judicial branch to consider including lower-court judges in a body that’s responsible for the appointment, transfer, promotion and discipline of judges.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It said a code of conduct should be drawn up for judges, and called for strengthening the independence of prosecutors.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech