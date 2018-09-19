Listen Live Sports

With a calmer Syria, Hezbollah may reduce its fighters there

September 19, 2018 3:11 pm
 
BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia says his group may reduce the number of its fighters in Syria because of an easing of the conflict, particularly after a recent Russian-Turkey agreement that prevented an offensive on the last rebel stronghold.  

Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday welcomed the agreement but said Hezbollah won’t be leaving Syria.

“The calm on the front lines may naturally affect the number of forces present” as responsibilities and threat levels change, Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

However, he added, “We are staying even after the settlement in Idlib.”

Nasrallah says Hezbollah’s presence is linked to “the needs and approval” of the Syrian government.

Hezbollah has had thousands of fighters fighting alongside Syrian government forces since the early days of the civil war that erupted in 2011.

