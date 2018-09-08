Listen Live Sports

Woman faces robbery charge in case of mayor, wife found dead

September 8, 2018 4:43 pm
 
LEGGETT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three suspects are now facing charges in connection with the shooting deaths of the mayor of a small North Carolina town and his wife.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday afternoon that detectives have arrested Dakeithia Nesha Andrews of Rocky Mount on a charge of conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Two men from Tarboro, 18-year-old Mitchell Brinson and 25-year-old Keith Earl Williams, have previously been charged with first-degree murder in the killings.

The news release doesn’t offer any new details about the case. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney to comment.

The sheriff’s office initially withheld the identities of the victims, but a town commissioner identified them as Mayor Gary Skelton and Jackie Dawn Skelton. Authorities haven’t discussed a motive.

