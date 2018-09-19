Listen Live Sports

Work on pipeline in West Virginia county halted by judge

September 19, 2018 10:49 am
 
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — Work being done on the Mountain Valley Pipeline in a West Virginia county will be halted as a judge has ordered a temporary stay.

The Register-Herald reports Summers and Monroe counties Circuit Court Judge Robert Irons issued the stay Tuesday over construction in Summers County. It will specifically stop work on property where the pipeline will enter the Greenbrier River in Pence Springs.

Ashby Berkley, the Greenbrier River Watershed Association and other petitioners brought the motion after neighbors told Berkley workers started removing trees on his land last week.

Their attorney Kevin Thompson argued the state Environmental Protection department permit for the crossing isn’t in compliance with the Natural Streams Preservation Act.

Attorney Robert McLusky represented pipeline interests arguing a stay would create a lengthy delay in construction.

___

