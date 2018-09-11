Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

World trade body to hear China appeal for sanctions vs US

September 11, 2018 7:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization says its dispute settlement body will take up China’s request to be allowed to impose sanctions against the United States for failing to abide by a WTO ruling on anti-dumping measures.

WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo said in a note Tuesday that a hearing is expected Sept. 21 into the case, which originated with a Chinese challenge in December 2013 of over 40 U.S. anti-dumping rulings against Chinese goods.

Next week’s session follows a May 2017 ruling largely in favor of China by the WTO’s appellate body, which China says the U.S. has failed to honor.

The case centers on U.S. trade limits on Chinese products that the U.S. says are sold below market value. They include steel, coated paper, off-road tires, solar cells and diamond saw blades.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech