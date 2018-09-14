Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Zimbabwe opposition postpones ‘inauguration’ over cholera

September 14, 2018 7:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition says it has postponed an event to affirm its leader as the country’s “duly elected president” because of a deadly cholera outbreak in the capital.

The announcement by the Movement for Democratic Change party comes after the government banned “public gatherings” in Harare to help curb the outbreak.

The opposition on Saturday had planned an “inauguration” of Nelson Chamisa after losing disputed elections. He would be the latest African politician to hold a ceremony of defiance while claiming the presidency.

The MDC party says the event will occur “on a later date.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chamisa narrowly lost the July 30 election, the first after the fall of decades-long leader Robert Mugabe. A legal challenge to the results was rejected by the Constitutional Court.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech