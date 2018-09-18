Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Zimbabwe’s opposition walks out during president’s speech

September 18, 2018 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s opposition has walked out of parliament during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s state of the nation address as politics remain tense after a disputed election.

MDC party lawmakers say the president was not legitimately elected on July 30.

Tuesday’s speech was Mnangagwa’s first to parliament since the election many hoped would set the impoverished southern African nation on a new course after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa vows to fight an outbreak of the “medieval” disease of cholera that has killed 31 people, with over 5,000 cases reported. He says his government will modernize collapsing health facilities and improve water and sanitation infrastructure.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The president also commits his government to resolving worsening economic problems and fighting corruption while continuing to use a multi-currency system dominated by U.S. dollars.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech