The Associated Press
 
2 arrested for disruption at US-Canada border in Maine

October 26, 2018 7:43 pm
 
HOULTON, Maine (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says two people are in custody after causing a disruption at the edge of Maine and Canada that halted traffic at a border crossing for hours.

U.S. customs says it arrested two male Canadian citizens for the disruption Friday. The agency says the men stopped their vehicle between the ports of entry and refused to communicate with authorities from either country.

The border crossing between Houlton, Maine, and Woodstock, New Brunswick, was completely shut down for more than six hours, and traffic remained halted at 7 p.m.

For most of the day, traffic was being redirected away from the crossing into Houlton because of the vehicle. The Canada Border Services Agency issued an alert saying the port of entry was experiencing a “service disruption.”

The Associated Press

