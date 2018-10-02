2 protesters arrested outside Maryland Rep. Harris’ office

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say two people have been arrested outside of Maryland Rep. Andy Harris’ office during a protest, and the congressman’s office says Harris bruised his wrist as protesters tried to force a door open.

Police say Kristin Furnish of Salisbury, Maryland, and Rachel Ramon Donlan of Washington, D.C., were charged Tuesday with possession and consumption of marijuana in a public space after allegedly smoking marijuana outside the office. Police responded at about 12:15 p.m. for a report of unlawful demonstration activity in the Longworth House Office Building.

On arriving, police say they were informed the demonstrators were attempting to enter the office.

The women were part of a protest by activists who say they support using marijuana for medicinal purposes to fight opioid addiction.

