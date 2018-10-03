Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

3 missing after fishing boat fire off Baja California

October 22, 2018 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mexican authorities have taken over a search for three people missing in the Pacific off Baja California after a fishing boat caught fire over the weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard says 15 people were pulled from the water by the crew of San Diego-based charter fishing boat Time Machine, which happened to be near the burning Mexican vessel Saturday night.

The Time Machine’s crew called the U.S. Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter, cutter and 45-foot (13.7 meters) boat. Mexican authorities sent two boats.

A Coast Guard statement says two survivors needed urgent medical attention and were flown by helicopter to San Diego.

Advertisement

The 13 remaining survivors aboard the Time Machine were transferred to a Mexican vessel and taken to the port city of Ensenada south of Tijuana.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born