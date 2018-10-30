Listen Live Sports

Agriculture officials: Buy firewood where you’ll burn it

October 30, 2018 3:20 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State agriculture officials are warning that Virginians should buy firewood close to where they will be burning it to help prevent the spread of invasive insects and diseases.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release this week that carrying firewood from one area to another may also violate state and federal laws.

The department says anyone traveling from one location to another should not carry firewood to their destination unless it is heat-treated and certified.

If camping, plan to gather firewood on site if permitted or purchase it near your destination.

People who use wood to heat their homes should harvest it locally or purchase it from a reputable dealer.

