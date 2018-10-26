Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Aid group: Yemen fighting killed 575 civilians since August

October 26, 2018 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An international aid organization says some 575 Yemenis have been killed in fighting between a Saudi-led coalition and the Shiite rebels in Yemen between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15.

Friday’s statement by United Kingdom-based OXFAM says fighting has killed about one civilian every three hours since August and reported suspected cholera cases surpassed 1.1 million over the past 18 months, including over 2,000 fatal cases.

The group reiterated its calls for the U.S., UK and other governments to halt arms supplies to Saudi Arabia, which has led a coalition into Yemen more than 3½ years ago to fight the Iran-aligned rebels, known as Houthis, and reinstate an internationally recognized government.

The war has exacerbated Yemen’s economic crisis and spawned what the U.N. says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War