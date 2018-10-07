Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP Photos: Aid pours in to disaster-hit Indonesian region

October 7, 2018 3:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Aid has begun pouring into central Indonesia’s Sulawesi island and humanitarian workers are fanning out across its countryside, more than a week after parts of the island were devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

The official death toll from the twin disasters stood at more than 1,760, but officials said the toll would climb as recovery efforts continued in obliterated neighborhoods.

The military dropped supplies from helicopters in places and a large Red Cross ship docked at a port in the region. In the dusty one-road village of Pewunu, excited children shouted “Red Cross! Red Cross!” as one of the aid group’s medical teams arrived.

The quake and tsunami hit Sept. 28.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize