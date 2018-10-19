Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Assange presses Ecuador to grant basic rights under asylum

October 19, 2018 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seeking a court injunction pressing Ecuador to provide basic rights he says the country agreed to when it first granted him asylum at its London embassy.

Assange’s attorneys filed papers Friday in a Quito court. The Australian ex-hacker sought asylum from Ecuador in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden.

Assange says his host must pay for his doctor visits, WiFi connection and relax strict rules that make visits difficult.

Assange’s Spanish lawyer Baltasar Garzon says Ecuador granted his client asylum, which carries these rights.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Jose Valencia says Ecuador intends to follow international standards and Ecuador’s law.

Tension has been long building between Assange and his hosts, which had threatened to take away his cat if he didn’t clean up after it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers