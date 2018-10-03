Listen Live Sports

Attacks on Afghan checkpoints kill 7 police

October 3, 2018 6:23 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say insurgents have killed seven police in separate attacks.

Wali Ahmad Sarih, a police spokesman in the southern Nimroz province, says the Taliban attacked a checkpoint late Tuesday, killing four police and wounding two others. He says four insurgents were killed and six wounded in the ensuing gunbattle. Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the spokesman for the governor of the southern Kandahar province, reported a similar attack in which the Taliban killed three police and wounded six, also late Tuesday.

The Taliban, who have seized districts across Afghanistan and carry out near-daily attacks, claimed the assault in Kandahar, and are known to be active in Nimroz.

