Autopsy: Black man shot by officer hit 3 times from behind

October 12, 2018 11:11 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report says a black man killed by a white Tennessee police officer died from three gunshot wounds that hit him from behind.

The Tennessean cited the report that calls 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick’s death a homicide and says he was hit twice in the back and once in the back of the head.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk secured a warrant last month charging officer Andrew Delke with criminal homicide in the death. Surveillance footage appears to show Delke chasing Hambrick and opening fire as the man fled from the officer in July.

Authorities say it began with a traffic stop and that Hambrick had a gun.

Delke’s attorney has said he plans to vigorously defend his client, who he says was following the law and his training.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

