The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Baltimore mayor won’t ‘be rushed’ into naming police leader

October 24, 2018 5:07 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says she’s making no guarantee that she’ll name a police commissioner nominee before October’s end.

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration had previously said a new police leader would be named this month. City Solicitor Andre Davis, picked by Pugh to lead the selection process, had told a federal judge overseeing police reforms that a nominee would be identified before Halloween.

But on a Wednesday tour of Baltimore’s Lexington Market, Pugh told reporters she wouldn’t be “rushed into this process.” The mayor says she never sets “hard deadlines.”

She told reporters there are “very, very few” candidates still in the mix after City Hall’s vetting process.

The next commissioner will be the fourth leader of the deeply troubled Baltimore force this year alone. There’s been an interim leader for months.

