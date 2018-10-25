Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Biden to campaign for Democrats in Iowa as he weighs 2020

October 25, 2018 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to make his first visit to Iowa since he acknowledged he’s considering seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

Biden is planning to headline a rally in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday for in support of Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and Congress. The candidates include Abby Finkenauer, a House candidate who worked for Biden during his unsuccessful 2008 campaign for the presidential nomination.

Other national Democratic figures, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have recently visited the leadoff presidential caucus state.

Biden has said he expects to decide whether to seek the 2020 presidential nomination by early next year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War