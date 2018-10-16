Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Border agent arrested in deaths of 4 women wants lower bond

October 16, 2018 9:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — An attorney representing a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in Texas is asking a judge to reduce his client’s bond, claiming that conditions in jail amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

An affidavit filed late last week says Juan David Ortiz has been denied clothing, eyeglasses and a toothbrush in his cell at the Webb County Jail in Laredo, where he has been held on $2.5 million bond since his arrest last month. The Webb County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment to the Laredo Morning Times on the claim.

Ortiz is charged in the fatal shooting of four women over a 10-day period and say he was arrested after a fifth woman managed to escape.

A hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1