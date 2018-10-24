Listen Live Sports

Boston’s top law enforcers could soon all be people of color

October 24, 2018 10:32 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s likely next top prosecutor says she would bring a new perspective to the job as a woman of color.

Rachael Rollins shocked observers last month when she won the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney over the candidate backed by the longtime incumbent and police groups.

Should she win again next month, Rollins would be the first woman of color to become a district attorney in Massachusetts. She would also be the first woman to serve as Suffolk County’s top prosecutor.

Rollins is seen as the favorite in the heavily Democratic county. But she still faces a challenge from independent Michael Maloney, who calls her plan to not prosecute more than a dozen crimes “crazy.”

Police have also pushed back against her proposal.

