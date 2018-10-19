Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Brexit prompts surge in Brits reclaiming German citizenship

October 19, 2018
 
BERLIN (AP) — The number of people in Britain seeking to restore their German citizenship has jumped following the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union.

A German government response to opposition lawmakers published Friday says 1,667 people applied to Germany’s embassy in London last year to reclaim the citizenship they or their ancestors were stripped of by the Nazis.

The government’s reply to the Free Democratic Party query notes that the embassy recorded 684 such requests the previous year, most of them following the so-called Brexit referendum in June 2016.

Tens of thousands of Germans, many of them Jewish, fled to Britain after the Nazis took power in 1933.

The figures, which don’t include Britons without previous ties to Germany applying for citizenship, were first reported by Germany’s Funke media group.

