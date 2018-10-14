Listen Live Sports

Bridge dedicated to fallen Iraq war veteran from Delaware

October 14, 2018 5:51 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bridge at Dover Air Force Base has been dedicated to the first Delaware woman killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Delaware State News reports government and military leaders gathered late last week at the base to name the bridge in honor of Senior Airman Elizabeth Loncki.

Loncki, a New Castle native, died in 2007 after her explosive ordnance disposal team was targeted by a car bomber. She was 23 at the time, and Sunday would have been her 35th birthday.

Among those attending the Friday ceremony were Gov. John Carney and the state’s congressional delegation.

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

