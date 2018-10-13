Listen Live Sports

Cambodia agrees to resumption of searches for US MIAs

October 13, 2018 9:42 am
 
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s prime minister has agreed to the resumption of U.S. military-led missions to search for the remains of Americans missing in action during the Vietnam War, following an appeal from two U.S. state lawmakers.

The long-running program was suspended a year ago after the U.S. stopped issuing visas to senior Cambodian Foreign Ministry officials and their families. The move came amid deteriorating relations between the two countries.

In a letter released Saturday addressed to Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen and Washington state Rep. Vincent Buys, both Republicans, Prime Minister Hun Sen said he appreciated their understanding of “Cambodia’s ongoing socio-economic and democratic progress,” and was agreeing to remove the block “in the same compassionate spirit.”

He said he was making the move even though the visa ban remains in place.

