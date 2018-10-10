Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cameroon still awaiting presidential election results

October 10, 2018 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon continues to wait for results of Sunday’s presidential election that Africa’s oldest leader is widely expected to win.

Members of the Constitutional Council on Wednesday deliberated on incoming election results and heard complaints from lawyers for opposition parties.

While opposition leader Maurice Kamto has claimed victory, only the council can legally announce the winner. Official results must be announced by Oct. 22.

Council leader Essombe Emile says this is the first presidential election managed by the recently sworn-in body and “we want to expect that at the end of the day all Cameroonians will be happy with the way things went.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Council members include high-ranking magistrates and members of 85-year-old President Paul Biya’s administration.

Biya, in power since 1982, is expected to enter a seventh seven-year term.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown