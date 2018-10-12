Listen Live Sports

Candidate won’t be on Senate ballot in Maryland in new party

October 12, 2018 6:06 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court is rejecting a Maryland candidate’s attempt to get on the ballot for U.S. senator as a third-party candidate after he lost the Democratic primary.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Jerome Segal’s appeal to get on the ballot as the candidate for his socialist Bread and Roses party. A federal judge in Maryland had ruled Segal could not run after losing the Democratic primary, because it would violate the state’s “sore loser” law.

The Maryland State Board of Elections found last month that the party was short of the 10,000 signatures required to have ballot access in 2020. Segal filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s requirements and to have his name put on the ballot.

Segal plans to submit more signatures after Election Day.

