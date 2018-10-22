City, county to explore settlement in park trail fight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The fight between a Virginia county and city over allowing bicyclists to use park trails is heading to a settlement conference.

In April 2017, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors sued to stop the Charlottesville City Council from allowing bicyclists to use the trails at the city-owned Ragged Mountain Natural area, which is located in the county.

Albemarle County says the Charlottesville ordinance allowing mountain biking on trails around the reservoir goes against its own regulations.

The Daily Progress reports that a judge last week ordered the civil case to the judicial settlement conference program, a no-cost, confidential process in which a neutral party helps the sides explore options for settling the dispute.

Advertisement

Attorney for both the city and county say they’re working on starting the process.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.